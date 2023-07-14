Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is taking a generation leap. Yesterday (13 July) was the last shooting day for the present set of actors who have gained name and fame with their characters getting popular!! Actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Krutika Desai, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Maira Dharti Sharma have had a great time being part of the show. However, as they say, everything good comes with an end date. So is the tenure of these actors on the set.

The cast of Pandya Store has been emotional for some time now, and the fans too have been pouring their hearts out, via their gifts and messages that they will miss their favourite actors in the show.

Well, yesterday being the final day of shoot, the main cast of the show joined in to cut a cake. There was a party ambience as they enjoyed this successful journey of theirs, and bid adieu to each other. We hear that there were emotional scenes on the set with the cast becoming one big family in these years.

We have put the last day togetherness picture of the Pandya family here.

We certainly will miss them!! And we are sure you too are going to miss them!!

Catch the video here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! There are many such missing pictures and videos posted by the cast of Pandya Store. We wish all of them great luck for the future.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.