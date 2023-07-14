ADVERTISEMENT
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video

Pandya Store cast bids adieu to the show after more than two years of journey. We bring to you their last day shoot video from the set. Read the story right here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 16:20:00
Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is taking a generation leap. Yesterday (13 July) was the last shooting day for the present set of actors who have gained name and fame with their characters getting popular!! Actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Krutika Desai, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Maira Dharti Sharma have had a great time being part of the show. However, as they say, everything good comes with an end date. So is the tenure of these actors on the set.

The cast of Pandya Store has been emotional for some time now, and the fans too have been pouring their hearts out, via their gifts and messages that they will miss their favourite actors in the show.

Well, yesterday being the final day of shoot, the main cast of the show joined in to cut a cake. There was a party ambience as they enjoyed this successful journey of theirs, and bid adieu to each other. We hear that there were emotional scenes on the set with the cast becoming one big family in these years.

We have put the last day togetherness picture of the Pandya family here.

We certainly will miss them!! And we are sure you too are going to miss them!!

Catch the video here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! There are many such missing pictures and videos posted by the cast of Pandya Store. We wish all of them great luck for the future.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

