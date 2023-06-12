Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup's Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics

Pandya Store the Star Plus show has its fans entertained always!! And its actors see to it that they give their best in all ways possible. Today, we are looking at Simran Budharup’s efficiency in carrying herself in a saree style. As we know, Simran is popular for her character of Rishita Dev Pandya in the show. Simran has entertained the masses with her evergreen smile in the show. She has a good acting prowess and can do equally well in the comic as well as the emotional scenes. She has a great chemistry going with her co-actor Akshay Kharodia in the show. Fans love the Jodi of Dev and Rishita. Today, we have Simran Budharup showing off her sensational style in an orange saree style. This style reminded us of Madhuri Dixit and her Dhak Dhak moment in the film Beta.

Yes, viewers who watch Pandya Store might well understand the correlation that we bring in here. In the show, there was a scene where Dev and Rishita romanced to the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Simran wore this electrifyingly hot orange saree, and reminded us of Madhuri.

Today, we have Simran pose with all grandeur in this saree style.

She says,

Ironically, It’s Looks Like I Can Handle My Pallu Better Than My Problems🤪🙈🧡

Yes, she can surely handle the saree very well. And she was graceful to the core in this Dhak Dhak moment that she had in this attire in the show.

Check the pictures here.

Have you seen it all?

Picture Courtesy: Intagram

Do you agree with us that Simran is blowing hot here?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.