ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup's Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics

Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup was recently seen donning an amazing orange saree in the show. Simran's this sensational moment in this saree style leaves her fans in awe.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 16:30:51
Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup's Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics

Pandya Store the Star Plus show has its fans entertained always!! And its actors see to it that they give their best in all ways possible. Today, we are looking at Simran Budharup’s efficiency in carrying herself in a saree style. As we know, Simran is popular for her character of Rishita Dev Pandya in the show. Simran has entertained the masses with her evergreen smile in the show. She has a good acting prowess and can do equally well in the comic as well as the emotional scenes. She has a great chemistry going with her co-actor Akshay Kharodia in the show. Fans love the Jodi of Dev and Rishita. Today, we have Simran Budharup showing off her sensational style in an orange saree style. This style reminded us of Madhuri Dixit and her Dhak Dhak moment in the film Beta.

Yes, viewers who watch Pandya Store might well understand the correlation that we bring in here. In the show, there was a scene where Dev and Rishita romanced to the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Simran wore this electrifyingly hot orange saree, and reminded us of Madhuri.

Today, we have Simran pose with all grandeur in this saree style.

She says,

Verified
Ironically, It’s Looks Like I Can Handle My Pallu Better Than My Problems🤪🙈🧡

#love #fun #love #traditional #saree #beautiful #hair #makeup #lovemyself #aselflove #selfappreciation #cutest #follow #pandyastore #starplus #actor
3h

Yes, she can surely handle the saree very well. And she was graceful to the core in this Dhak Dhak moment that she had in this attire in the show.

Check the pictures here.

Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup's Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics 814934

Pandya Store Fame Simran Budharup's Sensational Saree Style Leaves Fans In Awe; Check Pics 814935

 

Have you seen it all?

Picture Courtesy: Intagram

Do you agree with us that Simran is blowing hot here?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Shweta signs divorce papers; frees Krish
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara makes a big promise to Shiva
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi and Shiva get into an intense fight
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Pandya Store fame Srashti Maheshwari blessed with a baby girl
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Pandya Store spoiler: Suman vows to stop Aarushi and Shiva’s wedding
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Scales Heights Together With Her Man; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Turns Muse In Royal Lehenga; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Avneet Kaur Announces First Look Of Her Film Tiku Weds Sheru; Calls It Wildest Wedding Of The Year
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Unveiling India’s Digital Entertainment Superstars: WATCHO and IWMBuzz Team Up for Grand Awards Night
Unveiling India’s Digital Entertainment Superstars: WATCHO and IWMBuzz Team Up for Grand Awards Night
Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and others attend
Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sharda wedding: Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, and others attend
Read Latest News