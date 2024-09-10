Television | Celebrities

Simran Budharup who plays the role of Khushi in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, can relate to the love she has for traditions followed during Ganesh Chaturthi. Read her thoughts here.

Actress Simran Budharup who essays the role of Khushi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, is happy to be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. She has a well-chalked-out plan to visit her family and friends during the festive season. Ganesh Chaturthi brings new vigour, positivity and hope for one and all. The ‘obstacle remover’ that Bappa is called, is worshipped divinely during this time. Visiting Ganesh Chaturthi pandals, the celebrations and frolic provide one with a unique and surreal feeling. Simran joins us at IWMBuzz.com to take us through her childhood memories of the festival.

She says, “Growing up in Mumbai, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been more than just a festival to me. I have lots of beautiful memories of visiting pandals, relatives’ homes, and eating modaks around these 10 days. I remember the excitement that would fill our home weeks before the festival, with my family and I preparing for the grand celebrations. I love how the streets of our neighbourhood come alive with colourful decorations, and the air is filled with devotional songs, Dhol beats, and the scent of incense.”

“My childhood experiences have deeply influenced me, instilling a sense of belonging and love for our traditions. I am looking forward to this year’s Ganpati celebrations. I will have lots of fun with my friends and cousins, with everyone coming over to my place. I wish one and all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”