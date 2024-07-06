[Photos] Ankita Lokhande Looks Stunning In Floral Organza Saree With Deep Neck Blouse

Ankita Lokhande, renowned for her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta with Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently making waves with her appearance in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. Beyond her on-screen persona, Ankita’s social media presence is a constant source of delight for her fans. Her Instagram updates, especially those related to fashion, never fail to captivate her audience. Today, Ankita once again mesmerizes her fans with a stunning traditional ensemble. Take a look at the photos below to be a part of her latest fashion statement.

Ankita Lokhande’s Floral Saree Photos-

For her Instagram post, Ankita chose a purple kurta outfit that beautifully blends tradition and modernity. The pastel color background draws attention with its stunning multi-color floral embellishments. The organza fabric saree with a dropped end piece adds to the sleek and polished look. The deep V-neckline, half-sleeve bust-fit, and floral lace border blouse all contribute to the overall charm of the outfit. This stunning ensemble, designed by Neeta Lulla, is priced at Rs. 26,000, providing a glimpse into the world of high-end fashion.

Ankita Lokhande’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

For her hair, Ankita opts for a side-partition open, simple wavy hairstyle that complements the sophistication of her outfit. Her makeup is kept soft and natural, focusing on glowing skin, pale eyeshadows, and a pink glossy lip color that enhances her features without overpowering her look. For an ethnic look, she opts for silver ear hoops and rings. In the pictures, Ankita flaunts her desi flair with glamorous expressions.

