Pranali Rathod And Aashay Mishra Begin Shoot For New Show ‘Durga’ In Jodhpur

Finally, the wait is over for Pranali Rathod’s fans as the actress is all set to return to the screens with her new show, Durga. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress left the show post-leap in December 2023. Since then, her fans have missed her on-screen appearance. However, the diva entertained her viewers through her in-between social media posts. But the actress is back, and it seems something special is coming soon. In contrast, her co-star Indira Krishna’s posts hint that Durga’s shoot has begun in Jodhpur. Let’s take a look.

Indira shared the photos from Jodhpur a couple of days ago, and her enthusiastic caption built up anticipation for the new show. She wrote, “Sand dunes jodhpur …what a fulfilled day with extraordinary efforts put in…cominggg soon. SWIPE TO SEE ALL PICS.”

With the visuals, the show is set up in Rajasthan and will witness authentic culture and historic beauty. The sandy land with houses made of sticks, intricate sculptures, and the atmosphere exudes a vintage vibe.

On Monday, Indira shared photos posing candidly with the show’s lead, Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra. These behind-the-scenes glimpses highlight that the shooting has begun, while their adorable smile flashing on camera caught our attention. Indira expressed her feelings about working with Pranali and Aashay. She wrote, “And I feel gd with these two beautiful souls..@pranalirathodofficial ..heres the pic fr all of her fans who hv bn constantly asking me and our super hero @aashaymishraa …”

Yet again, Indira treated her fans to a breathtaking glimpse of Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. She experienced a surreal moment during the shoot while exploring historic excellence.

On the other hand, Aashay also shared a glimpse of a dessert, revealing the shooting location. Meanwhile, Pranali keeps it a secret for her fans to surprise later.

Durga features Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra in lead roles. Parineeta Borthakur, Sachin Verma, and Indira Krishna are also part of the show. The show will air on Colors TV.