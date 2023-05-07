ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod, in her latest Instagram story, looked stunning in the green saree. Check out the jaw-dropping pictures that will make you fall for her

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 01:22:37
The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod is a daily dose of cuteness and fun for the Indian headlines. Her bubbly and gorgeous personality is what keeps her top of the buzz. She has treated her audience with her sartorial fashion gaols. And yet again, in her latest Instagram story, the actress radiates charm in a green saree. Let’s check them out.

Pranali Rathod’s Green Saree Glow

Pranali Rathod shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the latest Instagram story dump. In the picture below, she wore a beautiful glowing green plain saree paired with a floral print full-hand blouse secured with a matching belt. In addition, the beautiful gold choker, open hairstyle, pink lips and makeup radiated her green glow. The diva took selfies from different angles flaunting her charm in the pictures and her glowing beauty.

Pranali Rathod Radiates Glow In Green Saree, Check Now! 804684

Pranali Rathod Social Media

Pranali Rathod is very casual, fun-loving and calm in real life. She loves that the audience gives her so much love and respect and like her work. Owing to her excellent performance, she has huge fandom on her Instagram account, with 1.8 million followers. The actress always looks stunning in her new avatar, whether ethnic or western.

