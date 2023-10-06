Television | Snippets

Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion

Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari took social media by storm with a series of romantic pictures that have left fans speculating about a possible reunion onscreen.

Author: IWMBuzz
06 Oct,2023 18:00:49
Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion 858997

Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari, who entertained audiences with their portrayal of Mr. Bajaj and Prerna in the beloved show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, took social media by storm with a series of romantic pictures that have left fans speculating about a possible reunion onscreen. Two weeks ago, Ronit and Shweta set the internet ablaze by sharing some tantalizing pictures on their Instagram accounts. These pictures showcased their undeniable chemistry and left fans eagerly anticipating more.

In the latest series of pictures, Ronit and Shweta are seen gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. The caption accompanying these photos reads, “The fragrance of our passion tells the story of our hearts. Engage with us in these playful moments of romance. Stay tuned!” With this cryptic message, fans are left wondering if the two are gearing up for a new project together. The social media platforms exploded with excitement as fans flooded their posts with comments and likes.

One particularly nostalgic comment read, “Kya bachche ki jaan loge sir😂😂😂 I still remember I was in 6th standard and mimicking Mr.bajaj in my school and I find my prerna too😂😂 love u both of u❤️❤️ Gem of our industry brilliant actors and lovely human being😍.” Another commented, “Wow 😮😮😮 lovely 🤩🤩 my heart beat thumping very fast ❤️❤️❤️ Eagerly waiting 😍😍😍 loads of love😘😘😘😘” Third user wrote: “Both of u are ageing in reverse😍👏” This comment reflects the enduring impact that Ronit and Shweta have had on their fans, who cherish the memories of their iconic characters from Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari 858291
Get The Kurta Swag Like Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai, And Shweta Tiwari
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues 857619
[Photos] Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya & Shweta Tiwari stun in crop top lehengas, take cues
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari 857150
Queen Like! Rule in lehenga cholis like Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy & Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos] 856355
Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, And Surbhi Jyoti Set Festive Goals In Simple Sharara Sets [Photos]
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi 855450
Give your Banarasi saree a fresh take! Cues from Shraddha Arya, Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi
Saree Essentials: Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya curl the desi code for women 855022
Saree Essentials: Shweta Tiwari and Shraddha Arya curl the desi code for women

Latest Stories

Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar 'TX Pukar' Singla, Rishabh 'Encore' Katoch, Harshit 'Kanary' Kashyap, Abhirup 'Lightningfast' Choudhury, Jonathan 'Jonathan Gaming' Amaral, Ganesh 'SK Rossi' Gangadhar, Sabyasachi 'Antidote' Bose, Harsh 'Goblin' Paudwal, Mohammad 'Manya' Raja, Deepak 'Sensei' Negi, Simar 'Psy' Sethi, Arjun 'Shadow' Mandhalkar 859005
Vote Now: Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year? Pukar ‘TX Pukar’ Singla, Rishabh ‘Encore’ Katoch, Harshit ‘Kanary’ Kashyap, Abhirup ‘Lightningfast’ Choudhury, Jonathan ‘Jonathan Gaming’ Amaral, Ganesh ‘SK Rossi’ Gangadhar, Sabyasachi ‘Antidote’ Bose, Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal, Mohammad ‘Manya’ Raja, Deepak ‘Sensei’ Negi, Simar ‘Psy’ Sethi, Arjun ‘Shadow’ Mandhalkar
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty 858917
Aishwarya Sharma expresses her heartfelt thanks to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team and Rohit Shetty
Ormax's Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed - Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2 858910
Ormax’s Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films of 2023 Revealed – Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story Shines as Top 2
Popular actor Baseer Ali delights his fans by spending some quality time with them on the sets of Kundali Bhagya 858895
Popular actor Baseer Ali delights his fans by spending some quality time with them on the sets of Kundali Bhagya
Krissann Barretto gets married to Nathan Karamchandani in court, see photos 858953
Krissann Barretto gets married to Nathan Karamchandani in court, see wedding video
World Teachers’ Day: Real-life UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail 858906
World Teachers’ Day: Real-life UPSC professor Vikas Divyakirti to play himself in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Read Latest News