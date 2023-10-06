Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari’s romantic photos hint at a blockbuster reunion

Ronit Bose Roy and Shweta Tiwari, who entertained audiences with their portrayal of Mr. Bajaj and Prerna in the beloved show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, took social media by storm with a series of romantic pictures that have left fans speculating about a possible reunion onscreen. Two weeks ago, Ronit and Shweta set the internet ablaze by sharing some tantalizing pictures on their Instagram accounts. These pictures showcased their undeniable chemistry and left fans eagerly anticipating more.

In the latest series of pictures, Ronit and Shweta are seen gazing deeply into each other’s eyes. The caption accompanying these photos reads, “The fragrance of our passion tells the story of our hearts. Engage with us in these playful moments of romance. Stay tuned!” With this cryptic message, fans are left wondering if the two are gearing up for a new project together. The social media platforms exploded with excitement as fans flooded their posts with comments and likes.

One particularly nostalgic comment read, “Kya bachche ki jaan loge sir😂😂😂 I still remember I was in 6th standard and mimicking Mr.bajaj in my school and I find my prerna too😂😂 love u both of u❤️❤️ Gem of our industry brilliant actors and lovely human being😍.” Another commented, “Wow 😮😮😮 lovely 🤩🤩 my heart beat thumping very fast ❤️❤️❤️ Eagerly waiting 😍😍😍 loads of love😘😘😘😘” Third user wrote: “Both of u are ageing in reverse😍👏” This comment reflects the enduring impact that Ronit and Shweta have had on their fans, who cherish the memories of their iconic characters from Kasautii Zindagi Kay.