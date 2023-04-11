Rubina Dilaik is an Indian television actress who is also known for her dancing skills. She has showcased her talent for dancing in several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye 9” and “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.” Speaking of JDJ, we already saw how terrific of a dancer she is. Owing to that, the actress left the internet amused once again with her beautiful dance video on Instagram.

What we are loving more, is how she resembles of an Indian Barbie in her cheeky pantsuit. Watch below:

Rubina Dilaik shares a dance reel

Being a skilled dancer, the actress showcased some casual cosy moves in the video. Grooving to the popular beat “Players X Say it right.” The actress looked stunning in her funky bright coloured pantsuit. She wore a stylish multicoloured weaved blue bralette. The actress completed the look with her high-waist pink trouser pants. The actress rounded it off with her mid-parted wavy hairdo.

We are loving her classy pink sneakers though!

Here take a look-

Rubina Dilaik as a dancer

Rubina is trained in classical dance and has also shown proficiency in other dance forms such as contemporary, Bollywood, and hip hop. She has a unique style of dancing that is both graceful and energetic, and her performances are always a treat to watch.

Work Front

She was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Earlier to that, she was in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She predominantly is known for her honing acting chops on the screen. Not just she has showcased amazing work in daily soaps but also movies too. Her recent in-depth portrayal in the movie Ardh alongside Rajpal Yadav got her a lot of praises from the movie buffs.