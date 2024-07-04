Rubina Dilaik To Hina Khan: 9 Television Actresses Who Struggle To Make Their Mark In Bollywood Industry

Transitioning from television to Bollywood can be challenging for many actresses despite their talent and popularity. Here are nine television actresses, including Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, who have faced hurdles in making a significant mark in the Bollywood industry-

Television Actresses And Their Challenges In Bollywood Industry-

1) Rubina Dilaik

Despite success on television as Choti Bahu, Rubina Dilaik made an appearance in Palash Muchhal’s film Ardh and faced challenges in making an impact on the Bollywood industry’s audience.

2) Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is known in the industry for her portal in Qubool hai. With a strong television presence, the actress’ Bollywood attempts haven’t gained traction yet, but she is gradually exploring opportunities in the industry.

3) Sara Khan

Sara Khan has garnered attention in the television series Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. The actress also made her film career but didn’t take off after her debut in Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein.

4) Hina Khan

Hina Khan is known for her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Still, her Bollywood debut in the Hacked movie didn’t receive much attention.

5) Kratika Sengar

Kratika Sengar is known for her roles in TV serials like Jhansi Ki Rani and Kasam Tere Pyaat Ki. She made a debut in My Father Godfather, a Bollywood film, but has not yet secured a major breakthrough.

6) Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a stunning actress known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin. Mouni Roy has made strides in Bollywood with films like Gold and Made in China but hasn’t received acclaim.

7) Ankita Lokhande

After gaining fame with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, but critics gave it mixed reviews.

8) Prachi Desai

Prachi Desai is known for her role in the Kasamh Se television series. Despite her early success with Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, she has had limited Bollywood appearances in recent years.

9) Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is known for her roles in TV shows like Beyhadh and Dill Mill Gayye. Her Bollywood journey was marked in Phir Se, but the movie didn’t work well in the industry.

These actresses continue to showcase their talent across various platforms, including television and digital while navigating the challenges of making a mark in Bollywood.