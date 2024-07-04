Transitioning from television to Bollywood can be challenging for many actresses despite their talent and popularity. Here are nine television actresses, including Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, who have faced hurdles in making a significant mark in the Bollywood industry-
Television Actresses And Their Challenges In Bollywood Industry-
1) Rubina Dilaik
Despite success on television as Choti Bahu, Rubina Dilaik made an appearance in Palash Muchhal’s film Ardh and faced challenges in making an impact on the Bollywood industry’s audience.
2) Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti is known in the industry for her portal in Qubool hai. With a strong television presence, the actress’ Bollywood attempts haven’t gained traction yet, but she is gradually exploring opportunities in the industry.
3) Sara Khan
Sara Khan has garnered attention in the television series Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. The actress also made her film career but didn’t take off after her debut in Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein.
4) Hina Khan
Hina Khan is known for her role as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Still, her Bollywood debut in the Hacked movie didn’t receive much attention.
5) Kratika Sengar
Kratika Sengar is known for her roles in TV serials like Jhansi Ki Rani and Kasam Tere Pyaat Ki. She made a debut in My Father Godfather, a Bollywood film, but has not yet secured a major breakthrough.
6) Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy is a stunning actress known for her roles in TV shows like Naagin. Mouni Roy has made strides in Bollywood with films like Gold and Made in China but hasn’t received acclaim.
7) Ankita Lokhande
After gaining fame with Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, but critics gave it mixed reviews.
8) Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai is known for her role in the Kasamh Se television series. Despite her early success with Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, she has had limited Bollywood appearances in recent years.
9) Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget is known for her roles in TV shows like Beyhadh and Dill Mill Gayye. Her Bollywood journey was marked in Phir Se, but the movie didn’t work well in the industry.
These actresses continue to showcase their talent across various platforms, including television and digital while navigating the challenges of making a mark in Bollywood.