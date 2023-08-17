Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan

Rupali Ganguly the talented Anupamaa from the Star Plus show Anupamaa is happy and in a cheerful mood. While every proud Indian celebrated the 77th year of Independence on 15 August, Rupali holds aloft the Indian flag a day later and says that she celebrates her country every day.

So true, if you look at her recent social media post, you will see Rupali Ganguly holding a small Indian flag in hand and posing with an enormously super cool smile.

She captions her post

rupaliganguly

19 h

Celebrating my country, my India, not just on one day but everyday… Always grateful and proud to be an Indian!🇮🇳

#MeraBharatMahaan

Yes, very rightly said by Rupali. Every day we should be proud of being Indians and should do things that can make our country proud.

As for the Anupamaa star, she is a busy celebrity and you can see her here in a calm and serene pose. She is wearing a salwar and is exhibiting her perfect ethnic grace in his post.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

As for Rupali, she is shooting day and night for her popular show. The show is seeing some highpoints in the form of Romil feeling humiliated by Anuj and Anupamaa. Also, Anupamaa will get to know of Pakhi’s abusive marriage with Adhik.

Well, Rupali is right when she says that we need to celebrate and be proud of our country every day!!