ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa is proud to be an Indian every day. She says Mera Bharat Mahaan. You can read her sentiments via this post and picture here. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Aug,2023 17:31:32
Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan 843611

Rupali Ganguly the talented Anupamaa from the Star Plus show Anupamaa is happy and in a cheerful mood. While every proud Indian celebrated the 77th year of Independence on 15 August, Rupali holds aloft the Indian flag a day later and says that she celebrates her country every day.

So true, if you look at her recent social media post, you will see Rupali Ganguly holding a small Indian flag in hand and posing with an enormously super cool smile.

She captions her post

rupaliganguly

19 h
Celebrating my country, my India, not just on one day but everyday… Always grateful and proud to be an Indian!🇮🇳
#MeraBharatMahaan

Yes, very rightly said by Rupali. Every day we should be proud of being Indians and should do things that can make our country proud.

As for the Anupamaa star, she is a busy celebrity and you can see her here in a calm and serene pose. She is wearing a salwar and is exhibiting her perfect ethnic grace in his post.

You can check the picture here.

Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan 843608

Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan 843609

Rupali Ganguly Holds Aloft The Indian Flag; Says Mera Bharat Mahaan 843610

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

As for Rupali, she is shooting day and night for her popular show. The show is seeing some highpoints in the form of Romil feeling humiliated by Anuj and Anupamaa. Also, Anupamaa will get to know of Pakhi’s abusive marriage with Adhik.

Well, Rupali is right when she says that we need to celebrate and be proud of our country every day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch 843487
Pranali Rathod, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sachin Tyagi set the stage on fire at Baatein Kuch Ankahee launch
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi's abusive marriage 843423
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets to know about Pakhi’s abusive marriage
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana's sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration 843114
Exclusive: Anupamaa and Vandana’s sensational dance in Anupamaa and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Integration
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar 843070
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj shows his concern for Samar
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious 842756
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets suspicious
Latest Stories
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision 843623
Maitree spoiler: Jhumki forces Maitree to make a dfficult decision
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana 843621
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh on a mission to locate Aradhana
Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt's 'Sunny' and 'Breezy' Vacation 843620
Sneak Peek Into Neil Bhatt’s ‘Sunny’ and ‘Breezy’ Vacation
Medal Is The Punjabi Gadar 843607
Medal Is The Punjabi Gadar
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu 843605
Imlie Spoiler: Akash and Keya join hands with Anu
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun 843591
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha meets Gungun
Read Latest News