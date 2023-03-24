Stunning and gorgeous Sargun Mehta, who had earlier made a name for herself on TV, with shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, is now busy with Punjabi films. Sargun is one diva and she has proved it time and again. She has been ruining the internet with her fashion style.

Sargun is a commendable actress who creates ripples with her amazing screen presence. But what inspires us is that even off-screen, she puts together really cool outfits. The actress is seen wearing more western clothing off-screen and knows just how to accessorize it. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well and her smile is the ultimate add-on that just lights everything up.

Sargun is treating fans with her hot pictures in stunning outfits on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared her hot video wherein she is seen wearing a sequin beige bralette and matching pants. She completed her look with rose gold jewellery. Take a look