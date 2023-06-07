Siddharth Nigam’s ‘natural hairdryer’ is what we need on a bad hair day, check out

Venturing into the awe-inspiring locations of Kashmir, the talented and popular actor Siddharth Nigam, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, has set out on a captivating exploration. Currently immersing himself in the beauty of this majestic land, the actor recently delighted his fans by sharing an amusingly hilarious video on his Instagram handle. As he embarked on a scenic drive, he found himself engulfed in the gentle embrace of the invigorating winds.

Siddharth Nigam’s latest video

In the video, we can see him taking the exotic ride in his car. While he enjoys the ride, he also gives a glimpse of his ‘natural hairdryer’ and it’s something we all will crave for on our bad hair day, irrespective of gender. The actor can be seen in his messy hair, and he found a way to fix it immediately. He pulled down the car window, and peeped outside.

The gushing winds helps his hair to go set in one-of-a-kind desirable do. Sharing the video, he asserted it to the ‘natural hairdryer’

Check the video below-

Siddharth’s off-screen escapades serve as a testament to his adventurous spirit and his unwavering zeal for life. As he continues to unravel the wonders of Kashmir, fans eagerly anticipate the moments he will share, eagerly awaiting glimpses of his travels and further affirmation of his remarkable talents.

Siddharth Nigam’s stunning squad moment is here, grooves to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Halla Bol’