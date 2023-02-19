Some top television actresses include Rashami Desai, Ridhima Pandit, Hina Khan, and others. Girls have managed to inspire the audience with their fashion on screen, and they have tried all the different outfits in different hues. While satin dresses are trending, they are recognized for their sultry looks and classy vibes. Ridhima enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account, making her a top star on television.

Let’s check out the actresses slaying in satin, from Rashami Desai to Aamna Sharif, in pictures.

Rashami Desai chose a brown satin silk slip mini dress. A thin chain accessorized her look; brown eyeshadow, a low bun, and transparent heels rounded her look. Check out her sultry poses in pictures.

Nia Sharma is known to slay in every risk-taking outfit. Although the actress wore a baby pink slip dress, she accessorized it with a silver chain, pink eye shadow, and heavy makeup, adding a glamorous quotient to her style.

Ridhima looks stunning in a hot pink one-shoulder dress, flaunting her picturesque figure. She styled her look with pink lipstick and minimal makeup, making it different from others.

Hina Khan, for her photoshoot for Cannes Film Festival, wore a pastel blue dress with a thigh-high slit and see-through top underneath, adding glamour to her appearance.

Aamna Sharif looks gorgeous in an off-white satin slip dress and looks all sexy in the sultry dress. In addition, the minimal makeup did justice to her glam.

