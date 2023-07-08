Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch

The bohemian intricate design is currently making waves in the world of fashion and decor, bringing a vibrant and free-spirited vibe to the forefront. This trend embraces an eclectic mix of patterns, colors, and textures, resulting in a visually captivating and playful aesthetic. From intricately woven tapestries to bold geometric prints, the bohemian style invites you to embrace your inner wild child and celebrate the beauty of artistic chaos.

And that’s what, Tejasswi Prakash is currently vibing up with, as she adored her black mini avatar with stunning bohemian intricate touch. The diva was recently papped outside her vanity van, as she was headed for her shoot.

Decoding Tejasswi’s look

In the video, we can see the actress wearing a sheer black mini dress. The outfit featured beautiful intricate work. The actress decked it up with a golden sheer belt. For makeover, the actress picked it up with wavy long hair and minimal makeup. The actress paired it up with a pair of black sandals.

Tejasswi is not afraid to experiment with different silhouettes, colors, and patterns, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion. From vibrant ethnic wear that embraces her Indian roots to contemporary western outfits that exude confidence, she effortlessly pulls off a wide range of styles with utmost grace and poise.

