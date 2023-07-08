ADVERTISEMENT
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch

Tejasswi Prakash is currently vibing up with, as she adored her black mini avatar with stunning bohemian intricate touch. The diva was recently papped outside her vanity van, as she was headed for her shoot

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Jul,2023
The bohemian intricate design is currently making waves in the world of fashion and decor, bringing a vibrant and free-spirited vibe to the forefront. This trend embraces an eclectic mix of patterns, colors, and textures, resulting in a visually captivating and playful aesthetic. From intricately woven tapestries to bold geometric prints, the bohemian style invites you to embrace your inner wild child and celebrate the beauty of artistic chaos.

And that’s what, Tejasswi Prakash is currently vibing up with, as she adored her black mini avatar with stunning bohemian intricate touch. The diva was recently papped outside her vanity van, as she was headed for her shoot.

Decoding Tejasswi’s look

In the video, we can see the actress wearing a sheer black mini dress. The outfit featured beautiful intricate work. The actress decked it up with a golden sheer belt. For makeover, the actress picked it up with wavy long hair and minimal makeup. The actress paired it up with a pair of black sandals.

Check out the video-

Tejasswi is not afraid to experiment with different silhouettes, colors, and patterns, showcasing her fearless approach to fashion. From vibrant ethnic wear that embraces her Indian roots to contemporary western outfits that exude confidence, she effortlessly pulls off a wide range of styles with utmost grace and poise.

What are your views on the above look by Tejasswi Prakash? Let us know in the comments below-

IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

