Surbhi Chandna Cuddles Her Pets; This Lovey-Dovey Video Touches Hearts

Surbhi Chandna is having a whale of a time with her pets. This cute video will make you love your loved ones all the more. Here she is seen cajoling her pets.

Surbhi Chandna who is a perfect performer as we have seen with all her TV roles, is happy to be spending time with her family. Surbhi who started her career with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has featured in many challenging roles in shows Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivini, Naagin 5, Sherdil Shergill etc. She was last seen sharing cute onscreen chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Colors’ Sherdil Shergill. The active Surbhi Chandna is nowadays showering all love on her close ones. And the ones today who get to spend all the quality time with Surbhi are her pets. This cute video where Surbhi is seen cuddling her two dogs and showering all the love on them is a must-watch!!

So we give you a brief of it here. The dogs are seen playing with her, falling all over her, and enjoying the time. Surbhi too shows us how big a pet lover she is!! She is seen adoring her kids and petting them. She is all smiles when she is with them and they too are in a happy zone with her. It is clearly visible in the video that where there is love, there is family!!

The video is too warm to our hearts and we are sure that you too will love it.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

This video is too cool!! Don’t you agree with us?

