Surbhi Chandna is a vision in glittery gold outfit, get swag inspiration

Surbhi Chandna, the popular Indian television actress, has become a fashion icon for many of her fans with her impeccable style.

Chandna’s bold and chic style has been the talk of the town, and her fans can’t get enough of her on-screen and off-screen looks. She has been spotted wearing stunning sarees, elegant dresses, and trendy jumpsuits, all of which she carries off with panache.

Owing to that, here’s how she is earning all the love with her golden glittery look on social media.

Surbhi Chandna’s stylish look in golden sheer ensemble

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the stunning look. In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing the stunning golden glittery saree. She completed the look with a matching glittery blouse. Her makeup looked right on point, as she picked it up with sleek thin eyebrows, dewy bold eyes and glossy nude lips. She completed the look with a pair of green drop earrings.

Needless to say, she is looking upright glam doll in the pictures. Check out below-

Surbhi Chandna’s fashion quotient

Chandna’s fashion sense is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary styles, and she effortlessly pulls off both ethnic and western outfits. Her fashion choices have inspired many young women across the country, making her a true fashion icon.

With her impeccable sense of style and undeniable talent, Surbhi Chandna is definitely one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian entertainment industry.

What are your thoughts on the above style file by the Naagin actress? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.