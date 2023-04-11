Indian television actress Surbhi Chandna got popular for her work in the Hindi daily soaps, predominantly. Although she made her acting debut in 2009’s “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” she rose to fame for her portrayal of Haya Qureshi in the series “Qubool Hai.”. Later to that, she went on to fly higher with better projects and became one of the most admired stars in the nation.

Apart from her ever-shining acting career, Surbhi Chandna is lauded for her flawless sense of style and dressing. She frequently appears dressed in a range of styles, including both traditional and western attire. Elegant, refined, and current describe Surbhi’s sense of style. Owing, Surbhi now dazzles internet with her superhot monokini look.

Surbhi Chandna shares monokini look from beach

Surbhi Chandna holds a huge fan following on Instagram. Over time, the actress has managed to garner a whopping fanbase, all thanks to her intimidating fashion quotient and engaging posts. Owing to that, Surbhi has now left her internet fans amused once again. The actress is currently on her exotic beach trip. She shared a reel video from the beach. She can be seen strolling in a stylish black monokini teamed with a ponytail and no makeup. She further picked up a rejoicing coconut ice cream cone to beat the scorching summer.

Work Front

Earning recognition with TMKOC, Qubool Hai, Surbhi Chandna went on to bag some lead roles in popular tv shows, like Ishqbaaz, Naagin 5 and others. She was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.