ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch

Tejasswi Prakash, the ultimate sunshine enthusiast, took the beach by storm, rocking an ochre-hued jumpsuit that made her shine brighter than a supernova! As she strolled along the sandy shores, she practically oozed sunshine and rainbows, leaving us mere mortals in a state of pure envy.

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Jul,2023 01:35:58
Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch 834774

Tejasswi Prakash, the ultimate sunshine enthusiast, took the beach by storm, rocking an ochre-hued jumpsuit that made her shine brighter than a supernova! As she strolled along the sandy shores, she practically oozed sunshine and rainbows, leaving us mere mortals in a state of pure envy. But fear not, for she generously shared a series of pictures and videos on her social media handle, gifting us a truckload of goals to kickstart our day with a bang!

Decoding Tejasswi’s style

In those snapshots, Tejasswi can be seen all stunning wearing a sheer yellow ochre jumpsuit. Decked it up with a messy hairbun, black shades and no makeup, the diva gave off nothing but goals. With each post, Tejasswi’s glow intensified, making us question if she had secretly discovered the Fountain of Eternal Sunshine. It was like she had a direct hotline to the Sun Gods, basking in their celestial glow and stealing their secret recipe for that sun-kissed perfection.

As we scrolled through her social media feed, we couldn’t help but wonder if she had a squad of personal unicorns to help her achieve such a level of radiant fabulousness. Or maybe, just maybe, she had discovered the ancient art of sunbathing with a side of magic spells, because her glow was downright otherworldly!

Tejasswi Prakash didn’t just stroll on the beach; she sashayed, she dazzled, and she left us all agape with awe. Her beach jumpsuit was more than just a fashion statement; the diva graced the beach like she owned it, and all we can say is that it’s all worth it.

So, let’s take a moment to soak up some virtual sunshine from Tejasswi’s pictures and videos dropped below-

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832071
Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch 831485
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks 823462
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here 823520
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash’s Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how 823215
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's style reign like never before, watch 822786
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s style reign like never before, watch
Latest Stories
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria's Glam Weekend 834633
Sneak Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Glam Weekend
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read 834624
Kusha Kapila reacts to internet user calling her ‘Fame digger’, read
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram 834616
Scoop: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to take wedding vows in Gurugram
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out 834602
Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi 834783
Project K First Look: Deepika Padukone slips into rugged avatar for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world 834661
Ileana D’Cruz celebrates her ‘love’, finally reveals her ‘mystery beau’ to world
Read Latest News