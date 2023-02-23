Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most daring and sought-after actresses and entertainers on Hindi television. Tejasswi has been a member of the Hindi television business for a long time, and we admire her.

Tejasswi Prakash’s career in acting started with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki. She has subsequently appeared in popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and others. Tejasswi has also participated in music videos alongside her lover, Karan Kundrra, and other well-known personalities.

Tejasswi Prakash has become a great celebrity due to her role in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’. The actress has been on various shows during her career but has been in the spotlight since winning Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash has a significant fan following due to her current style and down-to-earth nature.

She never misses an opportunity to show off her inner diva and is typically spotted in stylish attire. Tejasswi has just started posting lovely photographs from her photoshoot on her social media pages. Every time she shares these breathtaking images, they become viral in the blink of an eye due to her beauty and fashion savvy. She recently appeared in a sheer golden saree at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards; scroll down to see her in the saree.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Saree Appearance

Tejasswi Prakash looked lovely as she walked the red carpet at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. The actor wore a beautifully embroidered saree to the award ceremony. Tejasswi Prakash accessorized her appearance with a ruby-studded necklace, a ring, and a bracelet. Tejasswi Prakash wore her saree with a matching blouse that featured a deep neckline and a halter neck pattern. In addition, Tejasswi Prakash wore a sheer golden saree with floral threadwork on the borders. Tejasswi Prakash captioned her post, “To the people in my life who make me smile, support me and bring me joy… a big thank you #dadasahebphalkeawards #naagin6 #bestactresstelevision.”

What do you think about Tejasswi Prakash’s latest appearance in a sheer golden saree? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.