Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make the cutest couple of the television. They met each other inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. And it’s been then that the duo fell for each other. The couple became one of the most popular duos from the tinsel town, post that, and continues to dominate in the industry with their romance and of course tantalising fashion updos.

As of now, their latest posts from Instagram are leaving their fans wowed once again, as the stars kept their fashion aura on point. Tejasswi got her style right in shimmers, while Karan Kundrra left it on a swagger note.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a photoshoot video on her Instagram on Saturday. The Naagin 6 actress can be seen wearing a stylish blue metallic shimmery bralette. She teamed the bralette with a matching co-ordinated mini skirt. For makeup, Tejasswi teamed the look with sleek straight brown hair, gorgeous dewy eyes and nude pink lips. Posing with her fierce charisma, the actress left her fans go all wide-eyed.

Here take a look-

Karan Kundrra on the other hand, shared some lazy cosy pictures on his Instagram. The Ishq Mein Ghayal actor can be seen wearing a tropical shirt. He topped the shirt on his casual black t-shirt, black denim jeans, a pair of black boots and spiked hair. Lying on the couch all lazy, the actor wrote, “rather entertain and hope that they learned something than educate them and hope that they were entertained :)”

Check out-

Do you love this beautiful couple from television? Let us know in the comments below-