Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride

Pranali Rathod is treating her fans with a new throwback video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, set when Akshara married Abhimanyu. Check the grand entry of Akshara in royal style

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular and one of the longest-running shows on Television. The show is known for its cultural essence and the importance given to traditions. The programs, functions, festivals, or any celebration in the show are always grand. And so, undoubtedly, marriage is a mega-event. Akshara’s marriage was also an entertainment, light and energy event. Here check out the throwback video of Pranali entering as a bride.

Pranali Rathod Bride Entry

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a short clip from her grand entry as a bride. In the video, Pranali Rathod walks down the stairs in a heavy bold red lehenga with a long ghunghat. And on the border of her chunni, “Abhi Ki Akshu” is quoted.

As she walked down, the sparkling fire and multiple lights looked stunning. At the same time, dancers royally welcomed her, and everyone was waiting for her to accompany the groom Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda. The actress captioned this post, “#throwback.”

Pranali Rathod got married to Harshad Chopda onscreen in a grand ceremony. All the rituals and functions were celebrated beautifully. The duo also shares a great bond with each other off-screen. The internet gets often treated with its amazing chemistry off-screen at events, parties, award functions and other places

