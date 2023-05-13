ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride

Pranali Rathod is treating her fans with a new throwback video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, set when Akshara married Abhimanyu. Check the grand entry of Akshara in royal style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 01:05:14
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular and one of the longest-running shows on Television. The show is known for its cultural essence and the importance given to traditions. The programs, functions, festivals, or any celebration in the show are always grand. And so, undoubtedly, marriage is a mega-event. Akshara’s marriage was also an entertainment, light and energy event. Here check out the throwback video of Pranali entering as a bride.

Pranali Rathod Bride Entry

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a short clip from her grand entry as a bride. In the video, Pranali Rathod walks down the stairs in a heavy bold red lehenga with a long ghunghat. And on the border of her chunni, “Abhi Ki Akshu” is quoted.

Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride 806495

As she walked down, the sparkling fire and multiple lights looked stunning. At the same time, dancers royally welcomed her, and everyone was waiting for her to accompany the groom Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda. The actress captioned this post, “#throwback.”

Pranali Rathod got married to Harshad Chopda onscreen in a grand ceremony. All the rituals and functions were celebrated beautifully. The duo also shares a great bond with each other off-screen. The internet gets often treated with its amazing chemistry off-screen at events, parties, award functions and other places

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Pranali Rathod looks divine in white ensemble, check out
Pranali Rathod looks divine in white ensemble, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out
Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
Read Latest News