Television | Snippets

Uff Uff: Nia Sharma Stabbing Hearts In New Black Lady Avatar; See Pics

Nia Sharma is a constant show-stealer with her style and statement. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is winning hearts with her unique and classy look in the black outfit; check out the pics

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 May,2023 15:00:53
The gorgeous Nia Sharma is a famous performing artist in the Telly world. She started her journey as Manvi from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and ruled over millions of hearts with her style today. Yet again, in the latest Instagram pictures, the diva is making one go gaga over her gorgeousness.

Nia Sharma’s Latest Instagram Pictures

Jamai Raja actress, donned a matte black full sleeves dramatic crop shirt with silver corset detailing. She paired it with matching black flare pants. This outfit emphasizes the midriff that, makes one stare at her without blinking. Her wavy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and nude lips rounded her appearance.

Uff Uff: Nia Sharma Stabbing Hearts In New Black Lady Avatar; See Pics 807193

Uff Uff: Nia Sharma Stabbing Hearts In New Black Lady Avatar; See Pics 807194

The diva posed for a mirror selfie taking support of the chair. Her expressions and glam looked irresistibly attractive. Throughout the pictures, she nailed her style, making us look up to her.

Nia Sharma Social Media

The stunning diva has a massive fan following on her social media account, with over 7 million followers. She engages her fans by regularly sharing pictures, reels, videos, and other life updates. The actress has worked in many shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai, Jamai Raja, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Undoubtedly you are mesmerized by Nia Sharma’s glam in black. So please share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

