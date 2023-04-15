Young and beautiful Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame as Naira in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the most stunning actresses on television. Shivangi does not only good acting but also has great taste in fashion. The actress always manages to ace her minimal yet chic look. She has also been leaving us speechless with her sartorial choices.

Shivangi is a commendable actress who creates ripples with her amazing screen presence. But what inspires us is that she puts together cool outfits, even off-screen. Her slender figure ensures that she carries any style well, and her smile is the ultimate add-on that lights everything up.

A true diva on TV, her confidence as a performer turns her fans into fanatics. Today, we came across a BTS video of the diva shared by famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Shivangi turned muse for Dabboo and posed for some amazing clicks. Shivangi’s photos are what one can die for. Check out below.