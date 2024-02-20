Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Malhaar and Rukmini part ways

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen engaging drama with Rukmini (Khushi Dubey) being in a problem situation as soon as she becomes an IPS officer. During her training program, a routine medical checkup resulted in her usage of drugs. She has been suspended from duty and her image has been tarnished.

As we know, Rukmini’s goal has been to become an IPS officer and find out her mother’s killer. Even Rukmini’s father has given her an upbringing to become an IPS officer. Rukmini’s life has been shattered by this unexpected blame and accusation.

The coming episode will see Rukmini in tears, as medical investigations on Rukmini done twice have yielded the same result of her usage of drugs. She will very well know that she has been framed. However, Malhaar (Hitesh Bhardwaj), who loves her, will also start to suspect her. He will be of the opinion that Rukmini in her vigour to do well as an officer, and find out about her mother’s killer, must have erred and consumed drugs. He will urge her to at least confess the truth to him. Rukmini will be surprised that Malhaar does not trust her.

With tears in her eyes, Rukmini will ask Malhaar to walk away from her life. Malhaar will protest, saying that he has been the one who is standing firm even when she has erred. Rukmini will not like the fact that Malhaar believes that she could have erred.

Rukmini will end up breaking their relationship and will ask Malhaar to go out of her life.

Aankh Micholi Ep 21 19th February Written Episode Update

Neeti humiliated Sumedh and told him that she could never fall in love with a fifth grader like him.

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.