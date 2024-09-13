Advocate Anjali Awasthi Serial Upcoming Twist: Abhay’s love for Anjali gets worrisome; Aman gets to know of it

Advocate Anjali Awasthi the Star Plus television show produced by Blues Productions has seen Anjali’s (Shritama Mitra) daring decision to fight against Chandrabhan’s son Yash for the molestation of the maid servant Padma. She has threatened to drag them to court and punish them. Chandrabhan tried to kill Anjali with the help of his henchmen, but they were duly stopped by Anjali’s lover Aman (Ankit Raizada)who fought the goons and protected Anjali. Aman expressed his love for Anjali, but Anjali did not consider him to be a good human being.

The upcoming episode will see Abhay (Vicky Singh Kashyap) having a fight with his wife Ginni over his love for Anjali. Ginni will accuse her husband of not loving her, and will argue over her sister Anjali being a problem in their relationship. Amidst this, Abhay will tell Anjali that he continues to love her in spite of being married. His brother Aman will also get to know of Abhay’s love for a girl, even in the presence of his wife. Aman will argue with Abhay about his love.

What will happen now?

Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi marks Shritama Mitra’s Hindi television debut. Shritama Mitra will be seen essaying the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi in the show. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. It has Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada playing the lead roles.