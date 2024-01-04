Ankita- Vicky, Samarth– Isha fight over power and provocation on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, Ankita Lokhande’s captaincy seems to be stirring up trouble in her relationship with Vicky Jain. As the week’s captain, Ankita faces a challenging situation with her husband, who refuses to comply with her directives and duties. Vicky asserts his terms, causing a clash of wills. Ankita, not one to be challenged, demands respect as the captain, but Vicky fires back, insisting that her behavior will determine his respect. The heated exchange escalates with insults flying back and forth. Ankita labels him egoistic, while Vicky retaliates by calling her poorly behaved. They both command each other to silence, adding spice to the confrontation. The drama peaks when Vicky sarcastically remarks ‘badi aayi captain,’ prompting Ankita to accuse him of being perpetually jealous of her. Vicky defends himself by saying that if he was jealous, he wouldn’t have recommended her for captaincy to Isha Malviya. Will Ankita make her mark as captain?

Trouble is brewing in paradise for Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel following the nasty showdown between the latter and Abhishek Kumar. Isha points fingers at Samarth, blaming him for Abhishek’s emotional turmoil, even going as far as crowning him the king of provocation. Samarth, feeling offended, challenges Isha to stand by Abhishek if she truly sympathizes with him. In a heated exchange, Isha fires back, reminding Samarth of her warnings against instigating Abhishek. The drama intensifies as Samarth expresses his disappointment, claiming Isha can’t be there for anyone, leaving their relationship in jeopardy. Will this spat take a toll on their relationship?

