Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Maaya (Chahat Pandey) getting into a deal of 15 days to decide who will get the custody of Anu. Meanwhile, Maaya and Anupamaa plan to celebrate the birthday of Anu in style.

Amidst all this, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has instructed Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) to look into the past of Maaya. Anuj and Ankush have got something big from Maaya’s past. Anuj wants to wait out the time and celebrate Anu’s birthday and later, take Maaya to task.

However, the coming episode will see Ankush dropping a hint about what he knows before time. The Kapadias will be ready for Anu’s birthday when Maaya and Ankush will get into a tiff. Maaya and Ankush will point fingers at each other, and will yell at each other.

However, with Anu arriving, the two of them will stop their fight.

What is the truth about Maaya that Ankush and Anuj know?

