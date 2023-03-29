Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) walking out of his married life with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). Both Anuj and Anupamaa are sad, alone and anguished at losing their daughter. They have been wandering on roads, without a clue on what life has in store for them. Vanraj met Anupamaa in the temple and offered to help her and get her to his house. But Anupamaa refused his offer.

Now the coming episode will see Anuj’s reunion with Choti Anu. Anuj who will be in a bad state both physically and mentally, will have an accident and will fall before a car. That car will happen to be that of Maaya’s. Maaya (Chahat Pandey) will take Anuj home and will be worried for him.

Anuj will get to meet his daughter Anu which will change his life in a second. Anuj will feel emotionally sound in the company of Anu. Maaya will decide to take this opportunity and use it for herself. She will be determined to make Anuj hers now.

What will happen next?

