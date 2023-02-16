Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to place their life back on track. However, on the other hand, things have become extremely tough to handle in the Shah house. Paritosh’s health condition means that there will have to be one person taking care of him always. The Shahs have erred in their handling, and this could have cost them dearly.

We wrote about how Baa came to Anupamaa and pleaded with her to stay with them and take care of Paritosh. The manner in which Baa will beg for it, in the coming episode will be shocking to see. Vanraj will try his best to tell Anupamaa that they will handle it. However, Baa’s adamant nature will compel Anupamaa to agree. Without asking Anuj about it, she will take the spontaneous decision of going to the Shah house. This decision of Anupamaa will hurt Anuj. He will feel disappointed at the choice that Anupamaa made.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.