Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen nail-biting drama of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) seeing before her eyes history repeating. Anupamaa had earlier seen the deceit of her husband Vanraj when he had an affair with Kavya. Now, Anupamaa sees Paritosh ruining the life of Kinjal. Anupamaa has stood tall and has decided to protect and resurrect Kinjal’s life. However, Kinjal reacted wildly to the big shock that she has experienced. Kinjal is behaving hysterically and Anupamaa is weary of its consequences.

Also, Anupamaa is again being blamed for whatever has happened in the Shah house. Though Anupamaa has firmly put her stand and clarified her position, Baa and others keep questioning her for all the mess.

The coming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) educating Anupamaa with a new lesson. As we know, Anupamaa has got a lot of courage to stand up for herself from Anuj. Anuj has always motivated Anupamaa to raise her thoughts and be vocal. Now when Anupamaa will face hardships, Anuj will impart a valuable lesson to Anupamaa. He will tell her to embrace faith and believe that all will be well again. Also he will tell her not to get into another person’s life unless the person wants her to interfere.

Will Anupamaa be able to walk the path shown by Anuj?

