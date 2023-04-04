Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Kanta decides to meet Anuj and talk to him. Soon, she confronts Anuj and demands that he acknowledges Anupama’s pain.

Later, Anuj requests Kanta to help Anupama learn to live without him. Kanta asks Anuj to understand Anupama’s pain. However, he refuses to return home with Kanta. Anupama, on the other hand, eagerly awaits Anuj and Anu to come back to her. Kanta comes home and informs Anupama that Anuj has refused to return.

Now, in the coming episode, Anupama bursts out in tears after learning about Anuj’s decision and locks herself in a room. Bhavesh and Kanta console Anupama. Soon, Kanta asks her to move on in life and start afresh. She takes her to a hospital wherein people are struggling for life. Anupama gets motivated and decides to live the rest of her life happily.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Anupama manage to survive without Anuj?

