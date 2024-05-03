Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan Pleads Abhira To Return Home

Star Plus television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show is gearing up for interesting drama. As seen so far, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) parties with her friends at a club, and soon, police officers raid the place. Abhira gets arrested for false reasons. In contrast, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finds out about Abhira’s arrest on TV in front of all the housemates. Soon, Armaan reaches the police station, where Abhira tries to prove her innocence, but Armaan ignores her.

In the upcoming episode, Armaan decides to take Abhira home directly, but Abhira has decided she won’t ever go home. She comes to her hostel, where her friends are preparing for her friend Anjali’s Sangeet ceremony. Abhira joins them and starts dancing, showcasing her skills. Soon, Armaan enters and tries to talk to Abhira, but she gets hurt while dancing.

Then Armaan takes Abhira in the room and takes care of her. Later, in a poignant moment, Armaan expresses his wish to take her home, but Abhira, torn between her independence and Dadisa’s wish, straight forward denies. Soon, Armaan, with a plea in his eyes, requests Abhira to return home as Dadisa has asked him to bring her back. What will be Abhira’s final decision?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows. The first generation featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, and now the fourth generation features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sandhwani.