Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha gets a good news; Pranali receives bad news

Pandya Store the Star Plus television show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with the Makwanas going on a wild life safari. The idea was planted by Shalini (Sudipti Parmar) and she has been following them to the place. She has threatened Amresh (Ankur Nayyar) showing a clip of them getting intimate.

Amidst this, Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) is worried as she awaits her pregnancy reports. Pranali also waits for Bhaven’s report of fertility.

The upcoming episodes will see the reports of both the Makwanas bahus getting mixed up. While Natasha’s pregnancy report will reach Pranali, Bhaven’s infertility report will reach Natasha. While Natasha will be happy about her pregnancy, she will also be sad for Pranali. Pranali on the other hand, will be tense for Bhaven’s report.

As per the promo that has attracted the audience, this trip will end in a tragedy when a situation will force Amresh to fall into the river, which has a lot of crocodiles in it.

Finally, the good news as well as the bad news will reach all in the Makwana house.

How will the ladies react?

As we know, Pandya Store has gone through a generation leap. With the audience bidding adieu to its earlier cast, that included Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Maira Dharti Sharma, the new cast has entered. Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel play the leads.