Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhawal And Natasha Part Ways

Star Plus television show Pandya Store is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Waddhwa under their banner Sphere Origins. The show is gearing up for interesting twists. As seen so far, unfortunately, Amresh falls off the mountain cliff. Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) considers Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) the reason behind his death because she

In the upcoming episode, you will see a seven-year leap in which everything changes. Amba, who used to rule, has now become dull. The sisters-in-law, who were friendly, have now become enemies. Nobody takes food for Dhawal in his room. At the same time, Dhawal hates Natasha, considering her the reason behind his brother Amresh’s death.

On the other hand, Natasha has moved on with someone else and has forgotten everything about the past. At the same time, Dhawal and Natasha are unaware of their daughter Naveli. It will be interesting to see how Natasha finds out about her daughter.

Pandya Store starred Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, and Kruttika Desai as the first-generation leads. It stars Priyanshi Yadav, Rohit Chandel, and Kruttika Desai as the second-generation leads.