Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Sagar Parekh to enter Pandya Store

Star Plus’ popular show Pandya Store will see a seven years leap taking place in the story plot. As we know, the Makwana family will be hit by a big tragedy, that is the untimely death of Amresh Makwana (Ankur Nayyar). This will propel the story forward with Dhawal (Rohit Chandel) and Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) parting ways.

The story will see the introduction of a new lead opposite Priyanshi aka Natasha.

We at IWMBuzz.com have the news that Anupamaa fame actor Sagar Parekh will enter Pandya Store. Sagar who is vividly known as Samar Vanraj Shah of Anupamaa, will enter the show. He recently participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

As per a reliable source, “Sagar will be the new man in Natasha’s life post the leap.”

The show will also see the entry of Falaq Naaz. She will play the role of Hetal Makwana, and will replace Piyali Munsi in the show.

We buzzed Sagar but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

