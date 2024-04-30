Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa gets a Wild Card entry into the Superstar Chef Competition; her dream comes alive

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to handle the mood swings of Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). She was witness to Adhya’s panic attack when Shruti fell down and Adhya started behaving weirdly, blaming Anupama for it. Anupamaa found it difficult to manage Adhya, but was determined to find a way.

The upcoming episodes will see happiness sneaking through the sorrowful life that Anupamaa has. Anupamaa will get a call from Yashdeep who will ask her to meet him. Anupamaa will seek permission to go out from Anuj and will meet Yashdeep. Anupamaa will be welcomed by the news that a social media outpour in support of her resulted in the Superstar Chef Competition makers to take her back into the contest. Anupamaa will be extremely delighted to know that she has been taken into the finals as a Wild Card entry. Anupamaa will be thrilled at the news.

Anupamaa Ep 1271 29th April Written Episode Update

Adhya did not like the presence of Anupamaa in the house. Anupamaa lied to Adhya that she was called to take care of Shruti. Anuj argued with Anupamaa that he had called her to take care of Adhya and not Shruti.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.