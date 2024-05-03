Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama Takes Care Of Aadhya, Anuja Gets Worried

Star Plus television show Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show is now gearing up for intriguing drama. As seen so far, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) prepares herself for competition and puts a timer. After preparing the food in time, Anupama hails in excitement, which leads to flour falling on Anuj (Gaurav Khanna), creating a romantic moment.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Anuj and Shruti leave for the hospital to get Shruti’s tests done. While Aadhya was sleeping in the room, Anupama entered, and she found Aadhya all hot. Soon, Anupama put a cold handkerchief on Aadhya’s forehead and took good care of her. Anupama also informed Anuj about Aadhya’s situation, leaving him worried.

Later, Anupama goes to the kitchen to cook food for Aadhya while Anuj comes to make coffee for himself and Shruti. However, Aadhya enters the scene and intervenes in Anupama and Anuj’s interaction. When Anuj leaves, Aadhya warns Anupama to stay away from her as they will be alone at home.

Anupama is the story of a selfless Gujrati homemaker and her journey to explore her life. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.