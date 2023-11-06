Anupamaa: Anupamaa confronts Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a lot of things to handle at the same time. However, she is doing her best to keep everyone happy. But time and situations have brought about a misunderstanding between Anupamaa and her daughter Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). And Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has been taking advantage of this situation and brainwashing Pakhi against Anupamaa. We saw how Malti Devi also questioned Leela when the latter wore Anupamaa’s bangles.

The coming episode will eventually see Anupamaa questioning Malti Devi about her talk with Pakhi. Anupamaa will tell Malti Devi not to misguide her daughter against her. Anupamaa will frankly open up her mind and ask her not to create disturbances between her and her kids or between her and her husband.

Malti Devi will also leave no stone unturned in accusing Anupamaa of not being sincere with her own family. However, when Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will arrive at the spot, Malti Devi will change her attitude and fold her hands before Anupamaa, giving it the appearance that she is obeying and seeking forgiveness from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will very well realize what Malti Devi is up to and she will understand that the lady has not changed one bit.

Anupamaa Ep 1095 5th November Written Episode Update

Leela did not like the fact that Dimple wanted to move on in life. Hasmukh talked to his wife about it and asked her to be lenient on Dimpy as she has her life ahead of her.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.