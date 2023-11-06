Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Anupamaa confronts Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa finally getting to know the mind game that Malti Devi is trying to play against Anuj and her children.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Nov,2023 17:32:50
Anupamaa: Anupamaa confronts Malti Devi 867297

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having a lot of things to handle at the same time. However, she is doing her best to keep everyone happy. But time and situations have brought about a misunderstanding between Anupamaa and her daughter Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). And Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) has been taking advantage of this situation and brainwashing Pakhi against Anupamaa. We saw how Malti Devi also questioned Leela when the latter wore Anupamaa’s bangles.

The coming episode will eventually see Anupamaa questioning Malti Devi about her talk with Pakhi. Anupamaa will tell Malti Devi not to misguide her daughter against her. Anupamaa will frankly open up her mind and ask her not to create disturbances between her and her kids or between her and her husband.

Malti Devi will also leave no stone unturned in accusing Anupamaa of not being sincere with her own family. However, when Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will arrive at the spot, Malti Devi will change her attitude and fold her hands before Anupamaa, giving it the appearance that she is obeying and seeking forgiveness from Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will very well realize what Malti Devi is up to and she will understand that the lady has not changed one bit.

Anupamaa Ep 1095 5th November Written Episode Update

Leela did not like the fact that Dimple wanted to move on in life. Hasmukh talked to his wife about it and asked her to be lenient on Dimpy as she has her life ahead of her.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua 867302
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Heena curses Dua
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a 'Bappa Hunt' mission 867300
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan puts Savi on a ‘Bappa Hunt’ mission
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat 867298
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba question Seerat
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira's lives to clash 867296
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan and Abhira’s lives to clash
Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It 867089
Star Plus Drops An Intriguing Promo Of Their New Show Jhanak, Highlights The Obstacles Of Jhanak and How She Will Overcome It
Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's 19th Anniversary With Cast 866848
Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’s 19th Anniversary With Cast

Latest Stories

COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change 867303
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
Auto Draft 867299
Review Of Killers Of The Flower Moon: Is Flawless In Its Plea Against Culture Usurpation
I love to have table lamps by my bedside: Piyali Munsi 867266
I love to have table lamps by my bedside: Piyali Munsi
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive fight 867274
Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma get into a massive fight
Exclusive: Preeti Mehra rope 867271
Exclusive: Preeti Mehra roped in for Atrangii’s next web film
Sattu will always be a good support to Doree: Hardik Mehta 867264
Sattu will always be a good support to Doree: Hardik Mehta
Read Latest News