Anupamaa: Anupamaa stops Malti Devi’s big move

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) trying to keep Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) away from her own daughter Anu. As we know, Malti Devi wants to create a situation where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) gets to see that Anupamaa does not have time for her daughter. Malti Devi intends to ruin the relationship between Anuj and Anupamaa by doing so. Anupamaa had already gotten a sniff of what she had been trying when she found out that Malti Devi had brainwashed Pakhi against her.

Now, the coming episode will see Malti Devi readying Anu for a craft competition at school. She will not let Anupama know about this event at school. In order to keep Anupamaa away from the truth, Malti Devi will permit Anu to stay with her friend overnight. Malti Devi will go and pick her up early in the morning, and will directly dress her up, make her eat in the car and take her to school for the competition.

Anupamaa and Anuj will be astonished to know that Malti Devi did not inform them about her taking up these duties. Anupamaa will want to talk to Anu, but Malti Devi will not give the phone to her.

Malti Devi and Anu will reach the school for the competition. However, Anu will look for her mother and believe that she will come.

Anupamaa will be shocked to know about the event at Anu’s school through the driver. She will immediately go to the school and will stop Malti Devi from taking part in the group art competition with Anu.

Anupamaa Ep 1098 8th November Written Episode Update

How will Anupamaa tackle Malti Devi now?

