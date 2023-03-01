Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Maaya (Chahat Pandey) has had an eventful outing with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). At the school trip, Maaya was in danger at the hands of her ex-husband. However, Anuj saved her from big embarrassment, and in the momentary reaction, Maaya hugged Anuj and kissed him on his cheeks. Now Anuj is not able to get over this fact. At the same time, he has hidden this fact from Anupamaa.

The coming episode will see Maaya and Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) talking about work and profession. Maaya will confide in Kavya that she loves Anuj. Kavya will be shocked and will advise Maaya to stay away from Anuj and Anupamaa as they love each other a lot. However, Maaya will tell Kavya that she will continue to stay in the house as she doubts that Anuj too reciprocates the same feelings for her.

Kavya will be frightened and will tell Maaya to stay within her limits. Kavya will feel bad for Anupamaa too.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.