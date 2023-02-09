Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Paritosh’s sudden ailment coming as a shock to Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). He was fighting with his father at one second, and a few minutes later, collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors diagnosed that Paritosh Shah had suffered a paralytic stroke. This news came as a shocker to both Vanraj and Anupamaa.

All of this meant that Anupamaa had to remain in the hospital for her son’s sake. And at home, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) handled the situation, taking care of Anu’s needs. He told Anupamaa not to worry about him and Anu and just look at things in the hospital.

The coming episode will see a new development with Maaya getting into the thick of things with Anuj. With Anupamaa not being there, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) will get all the opportunities to be with Anuj because of Anu. She will want to take Maaya along to the school, and this will open up new doors in Maaya’s heart.

She will slowly start to give feelers about dreaming a life with Anuj and Anu.

Will Anuj get to know of this?

