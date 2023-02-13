Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the painful sorrow of the Shah family after Paritosh Shah (Aashish Mehrotra) suffered a paralytic stroke. His condition has weakened the strength of Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, they have vowed to take it as a challenge and face it together.

Now with Paritosh coming back, the family is not able to accept that Paritosh has been reduced to living a life in bed. However, as they come to terms with it, they face a tougher challenge of taking care of Paritosh’s medical as well as daily needs.

On the other hand, with Paritosh’s discharge, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) has finally gone back home, to her daughter and family. As we know, Maaya (Chahat Pandey) has taken charge of all the work in the absence of Anupamaa and has handled Anu really well. Anuj is grateful to Maaya for this, and has expressed this clearly.

But the coming track will see that this separation of Anu and Anupamaa would not have affected their bond at all. Maaya who would think that she has succeeded in making a place for herself in Anu’s heart, will be shocked to see that Anu will start preferring Anupamaa when compared to Maaya the minute Anupamaa will get back to her house.

This will make Maya angry and unhappy.

What will she do next?

