Anupamaa: Maaya opens up on her tragic past

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen dramatic twists with Ankush and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) getting to know about the secretive past of Maaya (Chahat Pandey). Ankush defamed Maaya by calling her a club dancer and a prostitute, in front of one and all. Maaya got emotional, and not only slapped Ankush but also let out her tragic past.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj getting sad on hearing the sorrowful tale of Maaya. Maaya will reveal how she was an innocent girl from a small town who was duped in love and sold into the wrong company. She will narrate the sad tale of how she was forced to entertain men, and how even as a mother she does not know whose kid is Anu.

Anupamaa and Anuj will be very emotional listening to her tale. Anupamaa will console Maaya and will accept her as Anu’s Devaki.

What will the decision taken be like about Anu?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.