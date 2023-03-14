Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) taking Anu away from Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). However, on their request, Maaya has come to the Kapadia house with Anu for one last time before they fly off.

The coming drama will deal with a lot of emotions being at stake. Anuj will not want a life without Anu. Anupamaa will not know how to handle Anuj and also bring back Anu.

At this juncture, Maaya will use the trigger point and the only weakness of Anuj. She will point out that Anupamaa can be a very good mother to her own kids, but never to Anu. She will say that Anupamaa will for her entire life, jump between her two houses, which only means that Anu is not her priority.

Maaya will also seek an answer from Anuj over Anupamaa’s biased approach towards her own kids and Anu.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.