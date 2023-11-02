Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Malti Devi locks horns with Leela

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi getting into a confrontation with Leela over jewelry. What will happen now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Nov,2023 13:49:47
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) planning the Godbaraai of Kavya (Madalsa Sharma). As we know the Shah family is buried under the grief of losing Samar and Anupamaa wants to give them a reason to smile by bringing in happiness. Vanraj as we know, has gone into depression which is worrisome to the family.

The coming episode will see grand celebrations happening for the Godbaraai. Vanraj will be seen happy after a long time, as he will be an expectant father again. He will be happy and clap and dance, saying that Samar is going to come back. This will be upsetting to watch, but Kavya will tell the family that either through her kid or Dimpy’s kid, Samar is certainly coming back.

The episode will also see Malti Devi getting into a confrontation with Leela. The episode will show Leela trying to give away her jewels to her family and giving Anupamaa her share. However, Anupamaa will not take it, saying that she needs her blessings. Anupamaa will make Leela wear her own bangles for the occasion which will become a bone of contention.

Malti Devi will observe Leela wearing Anupamaa’s jewel and will question her.

Anupamaa Ep 1091 1st November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa and Anuj prepared for Kavya’s baby shower. Malti Devi got angry at Anuj’s closeness with Anupamaa.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

