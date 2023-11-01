Anupamaa: Malti Devi plans against Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) planning Kavya’s (Madalsa Sharma) Godbaraai. They intend to bring some happiness to the family and an occasion to celebrate, after the grief phase of losing Samar. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) who has been seeing Anuj’s closeness and care for Anupamaa, is jealous and wants to separate them and create misunderstandings.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi using the occasion of Anu’s sports day at school as the trump card to create problems between Anuj and Anupamaa. She will decide to go to the sports day event, and not tell Anupamaa about it. She will plan to tell Anuj that Anupamaa was busy and could not remember the date of Anu’s sports day.

As we know, Malti Devi has also started poisoning Pakhi’s mind against Anupamaa. Pakhi has been feeling jealous seeing how Anupamaa and all present at home lobbies to help the pregnant Dimpy.

Anupamaa Ep 1090 31st October Written Episode Update

Anupamaa saw Romil watching an adult video on his laptop. Anuj and Anupamaa talked about it to Ankush and asked him to handle this matter delicately so that Romil would not have any awkward feelings about it.

What will happen next?

