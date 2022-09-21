Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Kinjal (Nidhi Shah) is devastated and does not know what to do after getting cheated by Paritosh. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is facing pressure from all sides as she has left Anuj and Anuj alone, and is taking care of Kinjal. However, she is also forced to take the scoldings and blame game of Baa and a few others in the Shah house. While Anupamaa is trying to manage all the torn ends of her family, she is feeling unsettled too. Kinjal will want Anupamaa, but she will also realize Anupamaa’s problem.

The coming episode will see Kinjal taking a big decision. She will want to take a break from the Shah house. She will pack her bags and will decide to move out. However, she will not be going to her mother Rakhi’s place. Instead, Kinjal’s idea will be to go to Anupamaa’s house. She will tell the Shah family and even her mother that at the phase of her life she is in, she needs only Anupamaa’s support and guidance.

Aww!!

Will Kinjal feel at home in Anupamaa’s house?

