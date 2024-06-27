Anupamaa Serial Twist: Anuj’s love confession to bring a new twist to Anuj-Anupamaa love story?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is headed towards a big moment wherein the prospects look evident and bright for a #MaAn reunion!! Yes, the #MaAn fans have been in anticipation for this big twist in Anupamaa for a long time now. And seems like the makers have finally decided to bring them together!! Are Anuj and Anupamaa reuniting for real?

As of now, it looks as though the story plot is headed for a big twist. We have seen Anuj getting to know the big secret of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) being involved in escalating matters related to the Spice and Chutney restaurant that resulted in its big closure. Anuj took the matter directly to Shruti in the presence of the entire family. Shruti accepted her mistake but even justified that she was very insecure about Anuj and Anupamaa’s love. She expressed her fear over her relationship with Anuj and the fact that she did not want Anupamaa to come in between their love.

Shruti put Anupamaa in a fix when she asked her whether she was in love with Anuj even now. Anupamaa could not lie as she was given Adhya’s promise. This led to Anupamaa confessing her love for Anuj, but also making it clear that she never intended to get back to Anuj’s life.

The upcoming episode will see a rainy moment bringing a big twist to the Anuj and Anupamaa love story. Anuj is believed to confess his love before Anupamaa, telling her that he has in the past, present and will in the future, love only Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1329 26th June Written Episode Update

Anuj got to overhear Anupamaa’s conversation with Yashdeep where he got to know about Shruti’s involvement in the closure of the Spice and Chutney Restaurant.

Will Anupamaa accept Anuj? Will we see a #MaAn reunion?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.