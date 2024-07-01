Anupamaa Serial Twist: Vanraj stops Tapish-Dimple wedding; brings Tapish’s mother

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tapish (Kunwar Amar) hiding a ghastly incident from his past. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) who is privy to this secret has kept quiet and has planned to break it at the right time which will result in the wedding stopping. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Devika, along with Kavya have a sniff of Vanraj doing something to sabotage the wedding but are clueless about what is happening.

The upcoming episode will gear up for the wedding of Tapish and Dimple to be solemnized. Vanraj will play his game at the right time and will await the arrival of an important person. He will prefer to do the Kanyadaan of Dimple. The Saath phere will also start, but Vanraj’s planning will come right when they will be stopped at the last phera. Vanraj will bring a lady inside the house, who will call Tapish her son. Also, Vanraj will claim that Tapish is a killer.

Anupamaa Ep 1333 30th June Written Episode Update

Shruti met Anupamaa and sought forgiveness. She also insisted that Anupamaa thought about reuniting with Anuj as they were in love with each other.

What will happen now?

