Anupamaa Serial Upcoming Twist: Anuj on a mission; will he reach Adhya’s house?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) trying out every means to look for Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). As we know, Adhya is in a house nearby with Megha and she has been forcibly made to stay at the place. Adhya was recently seen praying that she wanted to go back to her mother and father. Anuj and Anupamaa too were seen praying that they get to know the whereabouts of Adhya soon. We saw Anuj and Anupamaa having an emotional moment where they were seen motivating each other and crying on each other’s shoulders too. They recollected the happy moments with Adhya.

We have seen Anupamaa opening a food cart called Anu Ki Rasoi. Anuj has started to make a living for himself, by driving an auto. The upcoming episode will see Anuj driving in the marketplace where he will find a lady walking past him, accidentally dropping her keys. Anuj will take the keys and will try to follow the lady in order to give it back to her. However, he will not be able to trace the lady. The lady will be none other than Megha. Anuj will ask around and find out from the roadside vendor that the lady went into a particular house. Anuj will decide to get into the house to return the keys.

Will this be the destined moment when Anuj will see Adhya?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.